Zelenskyy: Russian strike on Pryluky kills 5, injures 26 including 5 children

Five people were killed and another 26 were injured, including five children, as a result of a Russian missile strike on a residential five-story building in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

According to him, people may still be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building, and rescue workers are working continuously at the scene to conduct search operations.

"Today, for Putin's birthday, the Russian army 'gifted' him the destruction of a residential building in Pryluky, Chernihiv region. This was an ordinary five-story building. Unfortunately, as of now, five people are known to have died, and 26 people have been wounded, including five children. People may still be under the rubble. Rescue workers are working continuously at the scene, doing everything to find everyone," the President noted in a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

As a result of the Russian attack, five apartment blocks in Dnipro and four apartment blocks in Kremenchuk—where two people were killed and another eight were injured—were also damaged. In Zaporizhia, a multi-story building was damaged by a Russian drone strike, and two people were killed in Kyiv and two more in Oleksandria.

Overall, according to the President, infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and 12 regions of Ukraine were under Russian attack tonight.