Zelenskyy: energy sector one of key targets of Russian strike

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the Russian strikes on the night of October 7 as cowardly, noting that the energy sector was one of the primary targets.

"One of the key targets is our energy sector. The Russians wanted to strike painfully and demonstratively. This was one of the most cowardly strikes: a total of 70 missiles, a lot of ballistics, and also Shaheds," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

The President noted with regret that only a portion of the targets were intercepted.

"Russian ballistics remain the biggest challenge. And air defense packages are a vital necessity for us right now. That is why we look every day for Patriot missiles that can and must genuinely protect people's lives right here in the Ukrainian sky. Thank you to everyone who helps us," the post reads.