Death toll from Russian strike on Pryluky apartment block rises to 5 – prosecutor's office

Five civilians were killed and at least 20 people were injured as a result of a morning Russian missile attack on Pryluky in Chernihiv region, the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

"Currently, 5 civilian deaths are known, and at least 20 people have been injured, including 3 children. The clearing of rubble at the scene continues; the number of dead and wounded may change," the agency's statement, released Wednesday morning, emphasizes.

According to the investigation, on Wednesday morning, October 7, Russian troops attacked Pryluky using cruise missiles. As a result of the attack, two entrances of a multi-story residential building were destroyed, and other residential buildings, a children and youth creativity center, an enterprise, and cars were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime that caused fatalities (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported four dead and 20 injured, including three children. In turn, the National Police of Ukraine specified that a police officer was also among the injured.