Russian strike on Pryluky apartment block kills 4, injures 20 including 3 children, police officer – SES

As a result of a Russian attack on Pryluky in Chernihiv region, preliminary data indicates that four people were killed and another 20 were injured, including three children, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

As the agency emphasizes, the attack caused damage to a multi-story residential building. Emergency workers rescued one person.

"As a result of the Russian attack in Pryluky on an apartment block, preliminarily 4 people were killed, another 20 were injured, including 3 children. Emergency workers rescued one person," the SES statement reads.

At another location, shelling caused a fire in a production building. "Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is currently underway," the SES emphasized.

Meanwhile, the National Police of Ukraine specified that a police officer is among the 20 injured: "As a result of Russian strikes in Pryluky, four civilian citizens were killed, 20 people were injured, including 3 children and a police officer."