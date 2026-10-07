Office, warehouse building partially destroyed, 2 rescued from garage fire in Kyiv attack – Klitschko

As a result of a nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv, a fire broke out and floor structures of an office and warehouse building were partially destroyed, while rescuers saved two people from a fire in a garage cooperative, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

According to his data, the fire in the garage cooperative broke out in the Darnytsky district, where the bodies of two dead people were also found. The damaged office and warehouse building is located in the Podilsky district.

As reported, as a result of the nighttime attack on Kyiv on October 7, two people were killed in the Darnytsky district, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.