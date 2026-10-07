Two killed in nighttime attack on Kyiv – official

Two people were killed in the Darnytsky district as a result of a nighttime attack on Kyiv on October 7, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the deaths in the morning. Earlier, a fire caused by falling debris in an open area was recorded in the Darnytsky district.

Overnight, Kyiv was targeted by ballistic missiles several times: around 03:23 and again around 5:00 a.m. Consequences were also recorded in the Obolon, Podil and Shevchenko districts, where debris fell on non-residential areas and warehouse facilities.