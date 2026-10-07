Air Force: Ukraine downs 161 Russian targets, including 44 missiles, 5 ballistic

Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 161 Russian air targets overnight Wednesday, including 44 missiles, five of which were ballistic, while missile and strike UAV hits were recorded at 18 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 161 targets: 5 Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400/Zircon/Onyx ballistic missiles; 39 Kh-101, Iskander-K, and Kalibr cruise missiles (information regarding another 6 cruise missiles is being clarified); 117 Russian Shahed-type UAVs (38 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, and other types of drones," the report says.

Overall, on the night of October 7 (from 18:00 on October 6), Russia attacked with: Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles from Russia's Rostov region; Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia's Bryansk and Voronezh regions; 48 air-, ground-, and sea-launched Kh-101, Iskander-K, and Kalibr cruise missiles from the Vologda and Kursk regions and the Caspian Sea, respectively; and 130 Shahed-type strike UAVs (46 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, Russian missile and strike UAV hits were recorded at 18 locations, and the fall of intercepted debris was recorded at 5 locations.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that the main directions of the attack were Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, and Dnipropetrovsk region.