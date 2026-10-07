Casualties reported in missile strike on apartment block in Pryluky – official

As a result of a morning Russian missile strike on Pryluky in Chernihiv region, one of the missiles hit a residential apartment block, with preliminary reports indicating dead and wounded, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus reported.

"A missile strike on Pryluky. One of the hits was directly on a residential apartment block. In the morning, when people were still sleeping," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Chaus, all services are working at the scene, and the clearing of rubble is underway.

Published photos show that a multi-story building's entrance was partially destroyed by the strike.