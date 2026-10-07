Poland wraps up military aviation operations triggered by Russian attack on Ukraine, no airspace violations

Poland has concluded military aviation operations in its airspace conducted in response to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, with no violations of the country's airspace recorded, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reports.

"Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have returned to standard operating mode," the command said in a post on X.

The command thanked the Swedish Air Force, whose fighters joined operations to ensure the security of Poland's airspace.

The Polish Armed Forces continuously monitor the situation in Ukraine and remain on constant alert, the report notes.