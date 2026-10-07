Kyiv City Express resumes full-circle operations after early cancellations

The Kyiv City Express is running its full-circle route on schedule after operations resumed, though initial runs were canceled to stabilize the schedule, the transport operator reported.

"To promptly stabilize the schedule following the resumption of operations, the first Kyiv City Express runs were canceled," Kyiv City Express said in a Telegram post.

Minor schedule deviations are possible until operations are fully stabilized.

As reported, the ring train's operations had been temporarily suspended due to an enemy attack, Kyiv City Express reported.