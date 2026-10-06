Zelenskyy: Russian drones attack civilian vessels in Bulgaria

(updated, paragraphs 3-7 added)

KYIV. Oct 6 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Two civilian vessels were attacked in Bulgarian waters on Tuesday night, with one sinking and the other sustaining significant damage, and it has been established that this was a Russian combined attack, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We have clarified all data with the Bulgarian side. Our Navy contacted their Bulgarian colleagues. It has been established that this was a Russian combined attack using maritime and aerial drones," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Tuesday.

The President instructed the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, intelligence and other services to cooperate as fully as possible with partners to provide more opportunities to protect them and Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that a vessel had been hit in Romanian waters the day before.

"This is exactly what the Russians are planning, to constantly increase escalation," he added.

According to the President, Russian drones are constantly flying into Moldova and "this is not the first attack on vessels in the Black Sea in the waters of partners."

"Attacks against our ports are ongoing. And there must be a clear reaction to this Russian aggressiveness. Absolutely clear response actions are needed," the head of state emphasized.