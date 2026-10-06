Rada delegation at IPU Assembly in Tanzania discusses support for Ukraine – Stefanchuk

A delegation from the Verkhovna Rada attending the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tanzania is addressing the issue of support for Ukraine, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"A session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union – the oldest parliamentary organization – is taking place in Tanzania… It is there that many important issues are being decided, particularly regarding support for Ukraine. Therefore, our country must be represented there to defend its interests at the international level," Stefanchuk told reporters in Ternopil.

He noted that many issues are discussed and addressed at such interparliamentary forums. According to Stefanchuk, he expects the parliamentary delegation to bring back proposals from Tanzania regarding support for Ukraine – both at the level of the United Nations and the European Union, as well as at the level of national parliaments.

"We may not meet with them; we may not engage in this interparliamentary activity, but believe me, when the issue of supporting Ukraine arises at the parliamentary level in many countries, when it comes to voting on resolutions that Ukraine needs at the United Nations, when the issue of supporting the opening of negotiation chapters [regarding Ukraine's EU accession talks] arises, or the issue of military aid – it is the parliaments that are capable of doing this," Stefanchuk said.

He also stressed that before every trip abroad, the delegation is given a specific task to carry out.

A Verkhovna Rada delegation led by First Deputy Chairman Oleksandr Kornienko is participating in the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which is taking place in Arusha, Tanzania.

According to delegation member Tamila Tasheva (the Holos faction), the Assembly will continue until October 9.

The IPU brings together more than 170 parliaments from around the world.