Honcharenko after expulsion from European Solidarity faction: Fundamental differences emerged between us

Member of Parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko said his expulsion from the European Solidarity faction was the result of fundamental differences in positions, while emphasizing that he continues to share a significant portion of the political force's views and values.

"But our split was inevitable. And we all know it. There is much that I share and support. But there are – and have become even more apparent – disagreements. And they are fundamental," Honcharenko said in a video address, commenting on his expulsion from the faction.

He said European Solidarity had always been a "healthy, values-driven force" that advocated for a strong army. According to Honcharenko, he also supported these approaches. "They tried to stop the war when they were negotiating in Minsk, and I supported them. Because a politician's main task is to ensure that people live, not die," the lawmaker said.

Honcharenko explained that, despite fundamental differences with European Solidarity, he does not want to become an opponent of representatives of the political force whom he respects, and his position on peace is that there needs to be an open discussion about ways to achieve it, including the possibility of negotiation.

"I will not burn bridges, and I do not want to become an opponent of people I respect," the lawmaker said.

As reported, on Monday evening, the European Solidarity party issued a statement announcing Honcharenko's expulsion from the parliamentary faction of the same name following his recent remarks. "Oleksiy Honcharenko's public positions on ending the war and Ukraine's future security architecture diverge from those of European Solidarity and its ideological principles. That is why the European Solidarity faction – we have decided that we can no longer continue on a shared political path due to ideological differences. This decision does not negate the years of joint work. But party unity cannot be a mere formality behind which fundamentally different answers to questions about the state's future are hidden," the statement reads.

Honcharenko was also added to the Myrotvorets database. He is accused of "deliberate, systematic, and intentional actions aimed at demoralizing society and suppressing its will to resist Russian aggression."