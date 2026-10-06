Stefanchuk: Important not only to propose new Civil Code provisions, but also align them with European legal approaches

It is important not only to propose new provisions for the Civil Code, but also to harmonize them with other codes and European legal approaches, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"The Parliamentary Dialogue continued today at Leonid Yuzkov Khmelnytsky University of Management and Law… A separate segment focused on the systematic nature of the future Code. For us, it is important not only to propose new provisions but also to integrate them into existing Ukrainian legislation and align them with other codes and European legal approaches. It was precisely here that the diverse professional perspectives – ranging from academics and practicing lawyers to government officials – proved particularly valuable," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the Chairman of Parliament, the discussion was highly practical – they examined how the law should respond to relationships and phenomena that, until recently, were not even part of everyday legal life: online contracts and pre-contractual relationships, digital accounts and other digital assets, artificial intelligence, reproductive issues, and new approaches to inheritance.

Stefanchuk said representatives from four higher education institutions in Khmelnytsky joined the discussion: the National University, Bohdan Khmelnytsky Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Interregional Academy of Personnel Management (MAUP), and the Institute of Social Technologies at Ukraine University.

He also recalled that he studied at Leonid Yuzkov Khmelnytsky University of Management and Law.

"It was here that I received my legal education, began my career in academia and teaching, worked in the Department of Civil Law, headed it, and served as vice rector for research. That is why speaking today at my alma mater about the future of Ukrainian civil law is particularly symbolic," the Verkhovna Rada chairman said.

In another post, Stefanchuk said that today he also continued the Parliamentary Dialogue in Ternopil – at the Western Ukrainian National University.

"And one of the main topics of this discussion is what private law should look like for a generation that will live and work in a post-war, modern, and European Ukraine. Representatives from the Ivan Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University, Ivan Puluj Ternopil National Technical University, and Volodymyr Hnatiuk Ternopil National Pedagogical University also joined the discussion. This diverse group of participants set a broad framework for the conversation. "We discussed what protections and guarantees the new Civil Code should provide to young people, the right to informational privacy, and how the law should respond to the challenges of the digital environment," Stefanchuk said.

He also said the meeting participants focused on the medical provisions of the draft Civil Code and issues related to reproductive health.

"There was also a substantive discussion about the rights of military personnel – both during the war and after its conclusion – as well as the balance between individual human rights and national security interests," the chairman said.

As previously reported, Stefanchuk is conducting a nationwide tour titled "Parliamentary Dialogue: Meeting with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada." As part of this tour, meetings have already taken place in Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Ostroh, Uzhhorod, and Ivano-Frankivsk.