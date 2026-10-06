Russian drones attack civilian vessels in Bulgaria, Zelenskyy says

Two civilian vessels were attacked in Bulgarian waters on Tuesday night, with one sinking and the other sustaining significant damage, and it has been established that this was a Russian combined attack, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We have clarified all data with the Bulgarian side. Our naval forces contacted their Bulgarian colleagues. It has been established that this was a Russian combined attack using maritime and aerial drones," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Tuesday.