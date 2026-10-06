Zelenskyy: New information indicates Russia preparing massive strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on updated intelligence regarding Russia's preparations for a massive strike and urged citizens to respond to missile alerts.

"There is updated intelligence regarding Russia's preparations for a massive strike. Please, I urge you, stay safe. Please respond to missile alerts," Zelenskyy said on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

According to him, Ukrainian security services and the Air Force are ready to respond "to the extent that our defensive capabilities allow."

Zelenskyy also said that much depends on Ukraine's partners, particularly those countries that possess the necessary defensive capabilities and are able to provide them. "It is very important that there be the political will for this – particularly in the United States, particularly in Europe, and particularly among our other partners," the president said.

"The world is bigger than Russian evil, and protecting life must be a shared responsibility. I thank everyone who is truly helping," Zelenskyy added.