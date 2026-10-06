Zelensky posthumously awards pilot Mambetov rank of major, Hero of Ukraine title with Golden Star order – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has posthumously conferred the military rank of major and the title of Hero of Ukraine, along with the Order of the Golden Star, on Marat Mambetov, flight commander of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade known as the "Ghost of Kyiv".

The corresponding decree No. 1031/2026 "On Conferring the Title of Hero of Ukraine upon M. Mambetov" was published on the website of the Office of the President on Tuesday.

"For personal courage and heroism demonstrated in the defense of Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I resolve: to confer the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star upon Marat Redvanovych Mambetov – Major (posthumously)," the decree states.

As reported, on October 1, Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot and 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade flight commander Captain Marat Mambetov was killed while carrying out a combat mission. Flying a fighter jet, he delivered missile and bomb strikes against Russian occupiers on one of the frontline sectors. During the mission, his aircraft was hit by an enemy missile; the pilot ejected but did not survive, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The Air Force also noted that Mambetov had flown about 200 combat missions on a MiG-29, destroyed dozens of enemy air targets, delivered missile and bomb strikes on Russian positions, and provided air cover for Ground Forces units. During his lifetime, for his courage and dedication, he was awarded the Orders for Courage, 2nd and 3rd Classes.

At the time of his death, he was 25 years old.