Emergency rescue operations completed at Oct 5 airstrike site in Kharkiv – SES

Rescuers and municipal services have completed emergency rescue operations at the sites where Russian guided aerial bombs (KABs) hit Kharkiv's Slobidsky district.

"Personnel and equipment of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv region, the Donetsk-Luhansk Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Center of the SES of Ukraine, and city municipal services were involved in the operations. Rescuers worked at two locations, clearing rubble and dismantling destroyed and damaged structures of an apartment block and a production building," the press service of the Main Directorate of the SES in Kharkiv region reported.

As reported, on Monday afternoon, the Russian military struck Kharkiv with three KABs, with hits recorded at an enterprise and in a residential area. The airstrike killed 6 people and injured 59 others, including 3 children.