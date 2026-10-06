Ukrainian Air Force works with 20 interceptor UAV manufacturers, 14 already conducting test flights – dpty commander

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is actively working with manufacturers of jet-powered interceptor UAVs: 20 manufacturers are currently in active communication, deputy commander of the AFU Air Force Yuriy Cherevashchenko said.

"We are actively working with manufacturers of jet-powered interceptor UAVs; 20 manufacturers are currently in communication with the Air Force. Fourteen companies are already conducting test flights, six companies have achieved certain results in destroying jet-powered drones, and three companies have results that the Air Force considers promising," Cherevashchenko said on Tuesday in the Verkhovna Rada during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian defense legislation, anti-corruption laws, and human rights and freedoms during martial law.

According to him, two devices have already been certified, one of which is the Predator. Some of these systems were originally designed for other tasks but were quickly adapted specifically for intercepting aerial targets. They operate on the "first-person view" principle, meaning an operator on the ground sees the drone's feed and controls it in real time. Their speed is approximately 460-500 kilometers per hour. Some manufacturers claim speeds of up to 700 kilometers per hour. Cherevashchenko also reported that the Air Force is currently training personnel for combat operations using these drones. "For our part, we are already training personnel: first, basic pilot training, then specialization specifically in interception." He also confirmed that there are currently two approaches: classic rotor-equipped interceptor drones and high-speed jet-powered ones. "And we view both as viable air defense tools."