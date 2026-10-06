USA doesn't view Ukraine's NATO membership as issue on agenda; it's focused on ending war – Rubio

The issue of Ukraine's NATO membership is not currently on the agenda, as such a decision requires the consensus of all allies, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"Ukraine's NATO membership, as you know, is not on the table as we speak, because there is obviously a consensus process has to happen – for an unanimity – the process has to happen," he said during a conversation with journalists.

According to Rubio, the United States is currently focused on the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine and is ready to play a constructive role in this process. "Right now, we're simply focused, when it comes to Ukraine, on the ending of this conflict, if that's possible," the Secretary of State said.

He added that the United States is monitoring the situation and sees that current trends are not moving toward ending the war.

"And it's unfortunately meant loss of life. We have been clear: if there is a role we can play in bringing this war to an end, we want to play a constructive role," Rubio said.