Russian attacks injure 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region – official

Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with drones, artillery and a guided aerial bomb, injuring 11 people, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"A hospital and administrative buildings were damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Women aged 28, 77 and 65 are in moderate condition in the hospital. A 59-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman are receiving outpatient treatment," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

In addition, the Nikopol district suffered attacks targeting the regional center, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets, Tomakivka and Chervonohryhorivka communities. An enterprise, an educational institution, apartment blocks, private houses, shops and cars were damaged. A 72-year-old woman and men aged 84 and 54 were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Two 58-year-old men are undergoing outpatient treatment.

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Vasylkivka community. Administrative buildings and utility structures were damaged.