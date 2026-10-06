Commissioner Kos: EU enlargement now possible, in our interest, but issues need to be resolved

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that enlargement of the European Union was a long-term investment in peace, security and prosperity in Europe and was possible today, although certain issues still needed to be resolved.

She made the remarks on Tuesday in Strasbourg at a press conference where she presented a package of documents adopted by the European Commission concerning the European Union's preparations for future enlargement.

Kos said enlargement was in the EU's interest, as it was about protecting its interests and upholding its values. She said a larger Union represented a long-term investment in Europe's peace, security and prosperity, which was one of the reasons the European Union had been created. Enlargement also offered an opportunity to make Europe stronger, as a larger Union would increase its political and economic influence in a world marked by intense geopolitical competition.

According to Kos, enlargement would also bring tangible benefits to EU citizens by strengthening democracy, security and solidarity. She said it would benefit the European economy by strengthening the single market, creating more jobs and opening up more opportunities for people and businesses. She added that the package focused on what both candidate countries and EU member states needed to do to take the next steps in the enlargement process.

The commissioner outlined five groups of proposed measures. She said the first concerned practical solutions related to governance, the rule of law and policies. According to Kos, the EU could optimise the use of so-called passerelle clauses and expand the use of qualified majority voting where permitted by the treaties.

In particular, she said the proposal envisaged reducing the number of areas in which a single country could veto decisions supported by all other member states. She said this could apply, for example, to sanctions, the fight against tax fraud and the accession process, specifically the intermediate stages between the opening and closing of negotiations.

Kos said the second point concerned a more ambitious approach to gradual integration. She recalled that several months earlier the Commission had proposed possible changes to the enlargement methodology and presented three options: maintaining the status quo, enhanced gradual integration and a reverse membership model. She said member states had indicated that they did not support the reverse membership concept.

The commissioner said the current proposals on gradual integration were directly linked to that discussion and were aimed at substantially expanding opportunities to integrate candidate countries into specific areas of EU activity even before they obtained full membership.

At the same time, Kos stressed that gradual integration was not intended to replace full membership but rather to serve as a catalyst for the enlargement process. She said it would require two key components: progress on reforms by candidate countries and strategic alignment of positions, which she described as the novel element of the approach.

She said that once candidate countries met the required standards, they should be able to participate in strategic areas where cooperation brought mutual benefits to both current and future member states, including energy, transport, artificial intelligence, security and defence.

Kos identified the third point as the establishment of a common framework for accession and safeguards for the entire future enlargement process. She said countries seeking to join the EU had to meet very high rule-of-law standards and that the Union needed to be certain they would not deviate from those standards after accession, taking into account previous experience.

She said possible safeguard mechanisms included simplifying procedures for suspending financial support or restricting voting rights. She added that mechanisms were also being proposed to prevent new member states from blocking decisions on future enlargement because of bilateral disputes, describing this as another new element.

Kos identified the impact of accession on EU policies as the fourth point. She said the Commission's analysis showed that the EU was already prepared for enlargement in most policy areas, although certain sectors would require adjustments.

She said Ukraine's membership should not have a negative impact on EU farmers and that the Commission intended to support Ukraine in restoring access to its traditional export markets in third countries.

Kos said the fifth and final point concerned roadmaps for the four candidate countries that had made the greatest progress: Montenegro, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine.

She said the Commission planned to present indicative roadmaps for those countries in the enlargement reports due to be published on October 28. According to Kos, the aim was to help them maintain the pace of reforms, while the roadmaps would set out the next steps, preliminary timelines and clear expected outcomes, thereby increasing predictability in the accession process.

The commissioner stressed that no simplified procedures or shortcuts were envisaged.

The next step will be discussion of the proposed package in the European Parliament and the European Council.

Kos said the Commission's position was clear that EU enlargement was possible today, while acknowledging that a number of challenges still needed to be addressed.

She said one such challenge was the need to optimise EU institutions and ensure a more flexible and effective decision-making process. With regard to the rule of law and the principle of sincere cooperation, she said the Commission was proposing tools that would allow the EU to respond more decisively to serious violations, including by reducing funding or restricting voting rights.

On agriculture, Kos said the Commission proposed considering special mechanisms for Ukraine.

She added that the proposals would now be discussed with EU member states and that steps would be taken to ensure that an enlarged European Union would also become a stronger Union capable of determining its own future.