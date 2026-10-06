Ukraine's Multi Cook opens first store in Serbia

Ukrainian chain of stores specializing in semi-finished foods Multi Cook has entered the Serbian market, its founder, Volodymyr Matviychuk, said.

"Serbia is our new country on the Multi Cook map. Today, Multi Cook is much more than just a franchise. It is a global Ukrainian product that has become a true symbol of our country around the world. Our brand enjoys tremendous customer trust and has high recognition thanks to the fact that we have been successfully operating in many countries in Europe and around the world. And every such opening is another testament to the strength of our team and the resilience of our business. Thank you for believing in the brand, for the great results, and for helping us take Ukrainian business far beyond the country's borders," he wrote on Facebook.

The store was opened by a network partner in Belgrade (2Zh Dunavska St.).

Multi Cook is a Ukrainian chain of specialized stores selling frozen semi-finished food products, created by Volodymyr Matviychuk, one of the founders of the Halia Baluvana store chain. It has been developing under a franchise model since 2022.

The Halia Baluvana chain was founded in Lutsk in 2018. Since 2022, its co-owners have focused on international expansion: Matviychuk under the MultiCook brand, and Alla and Oleksandr Telyha under the Wesoła Pani brand. In 2025, Matviychuk announced his withdrawal from the Halia Baluvana trademark and his intention to develop his own brands: Multi Cook, GABAR and MultiBar.

Today, the Multi Cook chain has more than 270 stores in European countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and elsewhere. Some locations operate as fast-food establishments under the MultiBar brand, combining retail sales with the serving of ready-made meals.