Zelenskyy: High Command sets tasks on electronic warfare, sanctions, supply of long-range drones to AFU

Following a meeting of the High Command, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the assignment of additional tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and manufacturers in the field of electronic warfare, the preparation of new sanctions packages against Russia, and key objectives for supplying Ukrainian forces with long-range drones for the coming year.

According to him, detailed reports were presented during the meeting on the capabilities of electronic warfare systems and their use in protecting infrastructure. Zelenskyy said this component of defense accounts for a significant portion of the neutralization of Russian "suicide drones."

"Defense Intelligence of Ukraine also reported on Russia's technological priorities for this year and next, and on the supplies of critical components and equipment that Russia receives for weapons production to meet them," according to a post shared by the president on Facebook.

According to him, based on the findings of the Main Intelligence Agency's report, new sanctions packages will be prepared, and the intelligence agency will submit relevant proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"We are also working to synchronize our sanctions accross partners' jurisdictions," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, during the meeting, the High Command identified the main tasks for supplying Ukrainian forces with long-range drones for the coming year. The president emphasized that the main criterion in this regard must be Ukraine's ability to respond in kind to Russian strikes.

"The key criterion is that we must be able to respond to Russian strikes in kind," Zelenskyy said.