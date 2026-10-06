Kyiv completes restoration of Northern Bridge section damaged in Russian attack

Specialists from Kyivavtoshliakhmist have restored the section of the Northern Bridge that was damaged as a result of the October 4 attack, Kyiv City State Administration press service reports.

"On the damaged section: the bridge structure and road surface were restored; the damaged base of the roadway was reinforced; it was covered with a special metal plate; the asphalt concrete pavement was restored," the Telegram channel report states.

Bridge maintenance crews also repaired damaged structural elements that connect its components and ensure the strength and stability of the bridge.

Previously, specialists from Kyivteploenergo restored the damaged heating main. Residents of the Desnianskyi district have hot water.

As reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated on October 4 that a strike had hit the roadway on the Northern Bridge. There were casualties as a result of these actions.

Previously, Russia had also launched strikes against the Southern Bridge, resulting in restrictions on traffic across it.