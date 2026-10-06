European Commission proposes Ukraine continue exporting grain to traditional North African markets

The European Commission proposes to establish a position right at the start of the negotiation cluster with Ukraine on the agro-industrial sector, under which Kyiv will continue its established practice of exporting Ukrainian grain to traditional markets – in particular, North Africa – rather than to European Union markets.

A high-ranking Commission official provided this clarification on Tuesday in Brussels while explaining the relevant proposal contained in the documents presented regarding the European Union's preparations for future enlargement.

Specifically, regarding Ukraine, the Commission said in the documents that "given the scale, structure and very high productivity of its agricultural sector, targeted arrangements should significantly limit financial support and market access for sensitive agricultural products, while helping Ukraine regain access to its traditional third-country export markets."

In this regard, the European Commission official said that this position will be included in the European Union's negotiating position for opening the relevant negotiating cluster, and this will also allow EU member states to reach a unanimous decision. According to him, the aim is for Ukraine to continue supplying grain to traditional markets in North African countries, such as Egypt. At the same time, the official speaking with journalists emphasized that the absence of Ukrainian grain in these very markets could lead to serious consequences, such as food shortages.