European Commission proposes majority voting in EU on sanctions, opening of negotiation clusters

The European Commission has proposed shifting from unanimous voting to qualified majority voting by European Union member states on issues such as sanctions, the opening of negotiation chapters, and interim decisions on enlargement.

These proposals are outlined in the so-called package of documents on the European Union's preparations for future enlargement, specifically in the sections dedicated to improving the governance system for an enlarged Union, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

In particular, the press release notes that, given the current geopolitical conditions, the EU must adapt its governance system to make the decision-making process "swifter and more effective."

"To this end, the Commission will continue to advocate the use of passerelle clauses to move from unanimity to qualified majority voting in key areas such as sanctions, tax fraud and fiscal measures in energy policy," the statement reads.

In addition, the Commission will review existing proposals to determine where enhanced cooperation could help overcome prolonged deadlocks.

In the area of enlargement, the Commission proposes using qualified majority voting to open negotiation chapters and adopt other interim decisions during accession negotiations, which will make the process more dynamic. The Commission also proposes to work with the European Parliament and the Council to explore ways to apply the procedures set out in Article 7 more effectively, particularly with regard to possible timeframes.

The European Commission noted that the annual reports on enlargement and the state of the rule of law will continue to serve as key monitoring tools, with their scope expanded to include other candidate countries as they become ready.

Commenting on the gradual integration of candidate countries into the EU, the Commission is convinced that closer integration should bring tangible benefits to citizens and businesses in both the EU and the candidate countries.