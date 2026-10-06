European Commission proposes suspending voting rights of prospective EU members failing to meet commitments

The European Commission is proposing to introduce a series of precautionary measures for future European Union member states in the event they fail to fulfill their commitments, including the suspension of their voting rights in the EU Council.

These proposals are outlined in a package of documents regarding the European Union's preparations for future enlargement, specifically concerning sectoral and institutional safeguard measures.

In particular, the commission said future accession treaties should include "stronger safeguards against serious backsliding on commitments undertaken during the accession negotiations."

"Today, the Commission is proposing a common framework for these safeguards. Future accession treaties would strengthen the existing sectoral safeguards and introduce a new institutional safeguard. In particular, the period during which safeguards can be activated in areas such as the economy, the internal market, and justice and home affairs, would be significantly extended after accession," the press release reads.

Specifically, "the period during which safeguards can be activated in areas such as the economy, the internal market, and justice and home affairs, would be significantly extended after accession. A dedicated institutional safeguard would address serious breaches of Article 2 TEU values and the principle of sincere cooperation. In the most serious cases, measures could include the suspension of Council voting rights. Transitional arrangements could also be used where needed, including for the free movement of workers and services, agriculture, sensitive products, funding and participation in common systems. For a limited period, a new Member State could also commit not to block future enlargements because of bilateral disputes." the commission said.