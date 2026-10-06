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European Commission to adopt Enlargement Package on Oct 28, incl roadmaps for Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania

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European Commission to adopt Enlargement Package on Oct 28, incl roadmaps for Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania
Photo: Creative Commons BY 4.0.

The European Commission plans to adopt its annual enlargement report, the so-called "Enlargement Package" on October 28, including action plans for Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, and Albania.

The Commission made this announcement on Tuesday during the presentation of a package of documents aimed at preparing the European Union for future enlargement.

"As part of the 2026 Enlargement package, the Commission will present indicative roadmaps for Montenegro, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine, provided they maintain reform momentum," the press release stated.

The Commission will also present a coherent approach for the gradual integration, including a mapping of the strategic areas.

#enlargement #eu
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