URCS employees injured in Zaporizhia while performing their duties

Two employees of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) were injured while en route to assist victims in Zaporizhia.

"This morning, a crew from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society emergency response team in Zaporizhia region was heading to the scene of an emergency to assist the victims. While driving, an explosion occurred near the Ukrainian Red Cross vehicle, resulting in injuries to two members of the rapid response team," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

One of the staff members suffered a shrapnel wound. He is currently in the hospital under medical supervision and receiving the necessary treatment. The second sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital after receiving medical care.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society strongly condemns attacks that endanger humanitarian workers and damage vehicles clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem," the society said.

The organization also said the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Zaporizhia region is constantly working at emergency sites and addressing the aftermath of Russian attacks. Staff and volunteers travel to sites of shelling, provide first aid and psychological support, assist with the evacuation of victims, and support the work of other emergency services.