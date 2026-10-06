Russian admiral served with suspicion notice in absentia for ordering 2024 Kalibr missile strike on Kyiv high-rise

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has gathered evidence against Russian Admiral Sergey Pinchuk, Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and notified him in absentia of suspicion for ordering a Kalibr missile strike on a residential high-rise in Kyiv in the summer of 2024, which resulted in the deaths of 13 people, the SBU reports.

"As the investigation found, on July 8, 2024, he organized a targeted strike with 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles on an apartment building in Kyiv. As a result of Russian attack, one of the entrances of the residential building was completely destroyed, 13 local residents were killed, 5 of whom were children," the Ukrainian security service said in its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the case materials, the shelling of the civilian target took place on the basis of a combat order signed by Pinchuk.

The SBU notes that for the strike on Kyiv, Russia used 10 cruise missiles launched from the frigate Admiral Makarov and the submarine B-261 Veliky Novgorod from the waters of the Black Sea.

"Thus, the Russian admiral grossly violated Article 147 of the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War," the department specifies.

Based on the gathered evidence, Security Service investigators notified Pinchuk in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war provided for by international treaties, combined with premeditated murder, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The SBU notes that since the perpetrator is on the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him and his accomplices to justice for war crimes against our state.

The investigation is being conducted by employees of the Main Department of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.