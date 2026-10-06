Kyiv police identify participants in Teremky protest conflict, one detained

Kyiv police have identified individuals who, according to preliminary data, took active part in a conflict with law enforcement officers during a peaceful protest on September 27 on Teremkivska Street in the capital, with one of them detained, the press service of the Kyiv police reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

"According to police, during the clashes, participants used pyrotechnic devices, pushed law enforcement officers, and applied physical force against them. As a result, a female police officer was injured," the department noted.

Law enforcement officers identified the individuals who, according to preliminary data, took active part in the conflict. Police officers from the Holosiyivsky District Police Department, personnel from the capital's main directorate, and criminal analysis department analysts were involved in establishing their identities. On Tuesday, police procedurally detained a 24-year-old native of Lutsk: "Today, law enforcement officers procedurally detained a 24-year-old native of the city of Lutsk. According to the investigation, he organized and coordinated the actions of participants during the conflict with the police."

Under this fact, investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – for hooliganism associated with resistance to a government representative performing duties to protect public order.

As noted in the department's statement, investigative actions are currently ongoing. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the role of each participant in the conflict.

As reported, Kyiv City Council deputies Alina Mykhailova (Holos faction) and Ksenia Semenova (Servant of the People faction) initiated the issue of dissolving the municipal enterprise Municipal Guard of Kyiv for the duration of martial law. Mykhailo announced this in a post shared on the Facebook social network, noting that together with Semenova, she is initiating the respective issue following the events in the Teremky residential neighborhood in the Holosiyivskyi district of Kyiv, where during the construction of a backup heating main, according to her, residents were physically pushed back.

Following this, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to the police with a request to provide a legal assessment of the events that took place on September 22 on Teremky, in particular the actions of the employees of the Municipal Guard. According to him, an internal check in the organization must be conducted by the Department of Municipal Security of Kyiv City State Administration.

The conflict on Teremky arose around the construction of a backup heating network, which is intended to provide backup heat supply to 183 residential buildings, three medical institutions, and 18 schools and kindergartens in the event of an emergency shutdown of CHPP-5. Within the construction corridor, the city plans to remove 662 trees, of which 56 are to be transplanted, as well as 70 bushes, 16 of which are to be transplanted.

Local residents oppose the destruction of trees in the green zone, insisting on finding an alternative route for the heating network or implementing the previously approved one via Teremkivska Street. They also claim that the removal of trees along the heating main line is taking place where the construction of an additional road to new buildings was previously planned, which was later abandoned following organized protests.

On August 11, city authorities and Teremky residents agreed to check the possibility of laying the network along a different route and introduced a two-week moratorium on tree felling, and on September 1, the KCSA stated that the current project would be applied with maximum preservation of green spaces, in particular planning to preserve about 160 trees. On September 14, work resumed in the park area, after which protest actions resumed.

On September 21, the park area was taken under protection by law enforcement officers, and employees of the Municipal Guard arrived at the scene. On September 22, one of the participants in the protest near the construction site sustained a hand injury and was provided with assistance.