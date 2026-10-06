Koretsky: over 4,000 vacant state apparatus positions to be cut, deputy ministers to decrease by 20%

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky states that as part of the optimization and enhancement of the state apparatus's efficiency in central executive authorities (CEAs), the first stage will see the reduction of over 4,000 vacant positions.

"As part of the optimization and efficiency enhancement of the state apparatus in central executive authorities, the first stage plans to cut over 4,000 vacant positions. Most importantly, we are conducting a functional audit of the state apparatus. We will verify which functions the bodies possess and whether they correspond to the realities and priorities of the state, and only then determine the structure and final headcount," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the number of deputy ministers will be linked to the volume of tasks and reduced by approximately 20%, while deputies of heads of other CEAs will see a reduction of nearly 18%.

"A separate direction is the improvement of the training system, which must be tied to the tasks of a specific position. We will launch information campaigns and internships for young people. There is a separate program for veterans," the Prime Minister stated.

He shared that the State Administration Council has already resumed operations with the participation of government officials, parliamentarians, and experts, and a detailed plan was presented at its meeting, with persons responsible for each area determined.

"The goal of all these changes is a professional state apparatus capable of rapidly and effectively performing assigned tasks," Koretsky emphasized.

As previously reported, in September Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced an analysis of the public administration system, a reduction in the number of employees in central executive authorities (CEAs), and a decrease in the number of deputy ministers.