Russia shells Zaporizhiaoblenergo 4 times in a day, leaving 42,000 consumers without power

Over the past day, Russian troops launched four strikes on the energy facilities of the distribution system operator Zaporizhiaoblenergo in Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district, head of the energy company Andriy Stasevsky reported.

As he noted on Facebook, as a result of one of the attacks, 42,000 households in the regional center were immediately de-energized, but power engineers managed to restore power to consumers in record time—in less than 20 minutes.

Stasevsky added that there were no casualties or other mass power outages as a result of the strikes, but drew attention to problematic areas of the region where the restoration of power supply has turned into a continuous process.

According to him, the Kushuhum community of the region suffers greatly from Russian strikes.

"Just on Sunday evening, we managed to energize local residents, as on Monday morning a new enemy attack damaged our networks again and de-energized three thousand families. Within a few hours, we restored their power supply, but already in the evening, the rascists launched a new strike on the community," Stasevsky described the situation.

He specified that as of 12:00, Kushuhum and Balabine were de-energized, and power engineers planned to begin restoration work as soon as they had a "window of silence."

Stasevsky emphasized that it is increasingly difficult and dangerous for Zaporizhiaoblenergo crews to work, but they continue their work.