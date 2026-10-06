Air Force deputy commander: F-16s actively used against jet UAVs, require constant technical support

The Air Force is actively using F-16 fighter jets to counter the enemy, particularly against jet-powered UAVs, Deputy Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Cherevashenko has reported.

"F-16s are one of the most effective means of countering jet UAVs. Any aviation equipment has a limited resource, and we are using it at an extremely high rate. Therefore, keeping the aircraft in a state of constant readiness is a very difficult job. And here, the help of partners is critically important to us," Cherevashenko said on Tuesday in the Verkhovna Rada at a meeting of the Temporary Commission of Inquiry (TCI) investigating potential violations of Ukrainian legislation in the sphere of defense, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms under martial law.

Cherevashenko reported that the delivery of jet drone interceptors in the necessary quantities is expected in about two months—"no earlier than the end of November."

According to him, the best option for destroying Russian jet drones is to strike them at their deployment and launch sites, the so-called drone ports. "Several such strikes have already been carried out. But these are heavily fortified objects reinforced with concrete, so hitting them is not easy. This is one of the important components of countering jet UAVs."