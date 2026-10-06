Russians use AI to plan attacks on cities – Air Force deputy commander

Russians are using artificial intelligence to plan attack routes and identify targets, and the Air Force is acting similarly, Deputy Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Cherevashenko has reported.

"It is difficult to accurately assess the scale [of Russia's use of artificial intelligence], but we see elements of AI in their work. In particular – in strike planning. There were attacks on Odesa that lasted a long time, in waves, with very short pauses. In my opinion, without AI, this would be extremely difficult," Cherevashenko said on Tuesday in the Verkhovna Rada at a meeting of the Temporary Commission of Inquiry (TCI) investigating potential violations of Ukrainian legislation in the sphere of defense, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms under martial law.

He expressed confidence that Russians are already planning at least attack routes and target recognition with the help of AI.

To the question of what the Armed Forces of Ukraine can counter this with, Cherevashenko said: "The same thing. We are also introducing artificial intelligence. For example, in automated turrets."

Cherevashenko also noted that the most difficult situation for air defense forces is in the Black Sea. From there, it is significantly easier for Russians to attack Ukraine. "It is much harder to control the sky over the sea. Some of our capabilities simply cannot be used there as effectively as over land. We can often only operate on a head-on course," he said, noting that an additional negative factor is the weather. "Storms, fog, difficult weather conditions—all of this seriously complicates the work. And the Russians, conversely, find that the sea gives them more freedom for routes and launches."

According to Cherevashenko, to protect ports and the coastline, so-called "drone motherships"—platforms that carry other drones—are used, among other things. This makes it possible to increase their operating time in the air and effectively organize a constant patrol of drones in the required areas.

He also added that defense at sea and along the coast "has its own specifics, which is why we combine various available means."