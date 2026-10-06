Yushchenko criticizes calls for linguistic concessions, political compromise with aggressor

Third President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko has criticized statements by certain Ukrainian political figures calling for "linguistic concessions," reflections on "parity," and the abandonment of the Euro-Atlantic course under the guise of achieving peace.

"Today, when the trials of our resilience demand the highest discipline of spirit and unwavering faith, we once again witness how poisonous seeds of despair are being thrown into our war-torn space. Certain political figures, striving for quick hype or yielding to weakness of heart, allow themselves faint-hearted passages about 'parity,' about 'linguistic concessions,' about abandoning our Euro-Atlantic choice, and about 'peace at any cost.' I deliberately will not name the surname of this politician. The wise Ukrainian people understand perfectly well who is in question without any announcements. But I persistently urge this figure—as well as everyone who ventures to speak on behalf of society—to immediately sit down with books and figure out the basic, fundamental categories and definitions," Yushchenko wrote on the Facebook social network.

In his appeal, Yushchenko compared such initiatives to the Munich Agreement of 1938, noting that attempts to satisfy the aggressor's appetites instead of achieving genuine peace lead only to illusions, disgrace, and an even greater catastrophe. He emphasized that whoever chooses disgrace between disgrace and war ultimately gets both.

"When the enemy came to deny your right to existence, any bargaining around language, faith, or national security is not a peace plan. It is a plan for national suicide. For our Ukrainian statehood, for every Ukrainian word, the best sons and daughters of our nation have given their lives for centuries. Mykhailo Hrushevsky and Symon Petliura, Yevhen Konovalet and Stepan Bandera, Yaroslav Stetsko and thousands of indomitable UPA warriors fought for it. How is this politician going to look into the eyes of their memory? How will he look into the eyes of our today's heroes who hold the front at the cost of their own lives?" the third president appealed.

He stressed that the Ukrainian position must be as unshakeable as granite.

"Identity is not a subject of bargaining. Language, church, and our history are the fundamental shield of our nation," Yushchenko emphasized.

According to him, the only true guarantee of peace for the state remains a strong army and full membership in NATO, rather than another piece of paper on neutrality.

"True peace is possible only when the aggressor is stopped, punished, and deprived of the opportunity to commit evil. Therefore, I call on our politicians to be responsible for every spoken word. The time for the decolonization of consciousness requires firmness. We have no right to bargain with what has been won by the blood of many generations," Yushchenko summarized.

As reported, the European Solidarity party on Monday evening distributed a statement regarding the exclusion of Oleksiy Honcharenko from the composition of the parliamentary faction of the same name following his recent statements. "Oleksiy Honcharenko's public positions regarding the end of the war and Ukraine's future security architecture diverged from the position of European Solidarity and its ideological foundations. That is why the European Solidarity faction – we made a decision that now we cannot continue our shared political path due to ideological differences. This decision does not cross out years of joint work. But party unity cannot be a formality behind which fundamentally different answers to questions about the state's future are concealed," the statement says.

The political force emphasized that their team is "not just a faction, but tens of thousands of party members, the most authoritative of whom are our colleagues who are currently in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and whose opinion and position on defending the country is fundamental for us."

Honcharenko was also included in the Myrotvorets database. He is accused of "conscious, systemic, and deliberate actions aimed at the demoralization of society and the suppression of its will to resist Russian aggression."

Earlier, on October 2, Honcharenko published a series of posts on Telegram calling to initiate negotiations with Russia on agreements to stop strikes on ports, enterprises, schools, hospitals, residential buildings, and bridges. Following this, according to him, it would be possible to move on to discussing more complex issues, in particular Donbas and Ukraine's neutral status.

Honcharenko is not a member of the European Solidarity party, but belongs to the parliamentary faction of the same name. He is a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, the permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, numerous interparliamentary relations groups with other countries, heads the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Commission of Inquiry (TCI) on investigating potential violations of Ukrainian legislation in the sphere of defense, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms under martial law, and is also a member of other TCIs.

In the previous 8th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada (2014-19), he was a member of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party faction and a member of the party of the same name, but after its reformatting into the updated European Solidarity party (led by Petro Poroshenko) did not join it and ran in the last parliamentary elections as a non-partisan self-nominated candidate in election district No. 137 (Odesa region).