URCS operates at KAB airstrike aftermath sites in Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) response team operated at the sites affected by Russian guided aerial bomb (KAB) strikes on Kharkiv on Monday.

"Yesterday, the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team worked at the sites of the aftermath of guided aerial bomb strikes on Kharkiv, cooperating with other municipal emergency services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers conducted door-to-door checks of damaged buildings and surrounding areas to identify victims, provided first aid, and handed victims over to emergency medical crews. They also assisted people with evacuation from damaged buildings and joined search and rescue operations. Additionally, volunteers provided psychological first aid to individuals experiencing acute stress reactions.

As reported, on October 5, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike with three KABs on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv: six people were killed and 59 others injured. High-rise residential buildings, civilian facilities, and vehicles were damaged.