Cherevashenko on Russian drone incursions into Moldova: these are planned actions

Deputy Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Cherevashenko, commenting in the Verkhovna Rada on recent instances of Russian drones entering Moldova's airspace, expressed the opinion that these are planned actions.

"These are planned actions; perhaps 2-3% might have been influenced by electronic warfare (EW), but in the Black Sea they can organize good repeater coverage, so these are planned actions," Cherevashenko said on Tuesday in the Verkhovna Rada at a meeting of the Temporary Commission of Inquiry (TCI) investigating potential violations of Ukrainian legislation in the sphere of defense, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms under martial law.

He also spoke regarding Belarus's role in Shahed drone strikes on the western regions. According to him, Belarus helps Russian drones reach the western regions of Ukraine. Without repeaters, such strikes would hardly be possible. "The problem [with the placement of repeaters on Belarusian territory] remains. Infrastructure that facilitates drone targeting is still operating on its territory." However, he noted that direct launches from Belarusian territory are not recorded. "We record the transit of Russian drones through Belarus, but there have been no direct launches from there," Cherevashenko said.

He also noted that the appearance of Russian drones on the border with Poland is largely connected to Belarus. "Theoretically, a drone can fly autonomously using its own positioning systems. But under the conditions of our EW operating densely, this is significantly more difficult. Therefore, repeaters are precisely what makes it possible to guide the drone more accurately to the target." Cherevashenko gave an affirmative answer to the question that Belarus is effectively creating additional opportunities for Russia to carry out such attacks.