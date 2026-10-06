Air Force works with 20 interceptor drone makers, 14 in test flights - deputy commander

The Ukrainian Air Force is working with 20 manufacturers of jet-powered interceptor drones, and 14 of them are already conducting test flights, Air Force Deputy Commander Yuriy Cherevashenko said.

"Active work is under way with manufacturers of jet-powered interceptor drones, and 20 manufacturers are currently in contact with the Air Force. Fourteen companies are already conducting test flights, six companies have certain results in destroying jet-powered drones, and three companies have results that the Air Force considers promising," Cherevashenko said on Tuesday at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada of the temporary investigative commission on possible violations of Ukrainian law in defense, anti-corruption legislation and the observance of human rights and freedoms under martial law.

Two devices have already been codified, one of them the Predator (Khyzhak), he said. Some of these systems were originally created for other tasks but were quickly adapted for intercepting aerial targets. They operate on the first-person-view principle, meaning an operator on the ground sees the drone's video feed and controls it in real time. Their speed is about 460-500 km/h, and some manufacturers already claim up to 700 km/h.

The Air Force is also training personnel for combat work on such drones, Cherevashenko said.

"For our part, we are already training people: first basic pilot training, then specialization in interception," he said.

He also confirmed there are now two types: classic rotor-driven interceptor drones and fast jet-powered ones.

"And we consider both as real tools of air defense," he said.