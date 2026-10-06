Podorozhnyk tops Ukraine's pharmacy chain ranking - media

The Podorozhnyk pharmacy chain (Lviv) topped Ukraine's ranking of pharmacy chains by number of outlets and sales, Apteka said.

Second by number of outlets is Apteka 9-1-1 (Kharkiv), which operates under the 9-1-1 and Apteka Optovykh Tsin brands. Third is Apteka-Magnolia LLC (Zaporizhia), known for the ANC, Kopiika, Shara and Blahodiia brands. Fourth is Sirius-95 LLC (Kyiv), which operates under the Bazhaiemo Zdorovia brand, and fifth is Pharmastore LLC (Kyiv), which runs Apteka Dobroho Dnia.

By sales, Apteka-Magnolia is second in the top five, followed by Apteka 9-1-1, with Sirius-95 and Pharmastore in fourth and fifth places.

The publication did not give outlet numbers, but media cite different figures depending on the counting method.

Podorozhnyk told Interfax-Ukraine that its sales reached UAH 3.814 billion in August 2026 and that it has about 2,400 outlets.