Five injured in morning attack on Zaporizhia - regional administration

The number of people injured in the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhia has risen to five, including two Red Cross employees, Mykhailo Semikin, Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin has reported.

"The number of people injured in the morning enemy attack has risen to five. They include women aged 24 and 59 and a 36-year-old man. The other two injured men, aged 43 and 54, are Red Cross employees. They were on their way to work when the Russian attack caught them on the road," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Medical personnel are providing all those injured with the necessary care.

Earlier in the day, Semikin reported an attack on one of the bridges across the Dnipro River in Zaporizhia.

Traffic across the bridge has been temporarily suspended following the attack.