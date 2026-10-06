Ukraine anticipates massive Russian strike, preparing additional logistics measures – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conference call with government officials, military leaders, and representatives of key agencies to discuss the protection of critical infrastructure, the remediation of damage from attacks, and intelligence regarding enemy plans.

“First, the Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Air Force reported on the deployment of air defense assets and the establishment of defense lines to protect designated key facilities. We are securing the necessary munitions for F-16s, interception systems, and interceptor missiles. The biggest challenge is with anti-ballistic capabilities, and the availability of these supplies depends entirely on our partners. We are working with them every day,” Zelenskyy said on X.

In addition, the preparation of additional logistics solutions in response to the Russian operation against Ukrainian logistics was discussed.

“We set deadlines for a significant part of the tasks, and the highest-priority ones are already being implemented,” the president emphasized.