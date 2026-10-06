Petition to repair Kyiv's Paton Bridge falls short of votes

Another petition on the Kyiv City Council website calling for major repairs and restoration of the Paton Bridge has failed to gather the number of votes needed for consideration.

According to the council's petition platform, the initiative was submitted on Aug 7, and as of Oct 6 it had gathered only 1,000 of the 6,000 votes required.

"The Paton Bridge is a critically important transport artery connecting the left and right banks of Kyiv, as well as a monument of architecture and urban planning. In recent years the bridge has been in disrepair. Partial traffic restrictions and temporary measures do not stop the degradation of the metal and concrete load-bearing structures. Further delay creates a real threat to the safety of thousands of daily passengers and a risk of collapse of the city's transport system," the petition said.

The author proposed allocating the necessary funds for full restoration and major repairs, starting anti-emergency and restoration work immediately, and publishing a clear schedule of work naming those responsible and the final deadline for each stage.

First Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences Vyacheslav Bohdanov has said on Feb 25 that the technical condition of the Paton Bridge gives specialists serious concern. Scientists assess the structure's residual life as zero, and corrosion processes are becoming less and less predictable, he has said.

In early 2026, the National Committee of Ukraine on Theoretical and Applied Mechanics appealed to the government with proposals on organizing and financing major repairs of the bridge.

In March, the director general of the Ukrainian Institute of Steel Structures said repairs and reconstruction of the Paton Bridge should begin without delay.

On March 5, 2026, the Kyiv City State Administration said a meeting held at the municipal enterprise Kyivavtoshlyakhmist with representatives of the Shymanovsky Ukrainian Institute of Steel Structures concluded that the Paton Bridge can still be used, but traffic must comply with the restrictions set earlier.

The bridge was commissioned in 1953 and until 1965 was the only road crossing of the Dnipro within Kyiv. The international route E95 and several trolleybus and bus routes run across it. A main pipeline built under the bridge in 1962 supplies heat to about 200 high-rise residential buildings in the Rusanivka and Berezniaky neighborhoods, but it suffered a major breach in early March 2020.

Tram tracks were removed from the bridge in 2004, and since then current repairs have been carried out only on small sections. Specialists have repeatedly pointed to the bridge's emergency condition, and in 2017 traffic was restricted, with the first lanes closed in both directions.

In 2018 the bridge was declared unfit for operation, meaning in an emergency condition. In 2023 a commission set up to inspect bridge structures under a National Security and Defense Council decision found that anti-emergency measures were carried out only on individual piers in 2018 and 2019, and the city authorities spent UAH 15 million on them. Experts then confirmed that the bridge is in the fifth operational condition category, meaning unfit for operation. No repairs were carried out after that up to the date of the commission's inspection.