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Anti-corruption agency refuses to approve Culture Ministry's 2026-2028 program

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Anti-corruption agency refuses to approve Culture Ministry's 2026-2028 program

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) refused to approve the Culture Ministry's anti-corruption program for 2026-2028, and the ministry will carry out an additional assessment of corruption risks.

Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna ordered the additional assessment because of the refusal, according to ministry order No. 1228 of Oct 5.

The ministry's Sector for Corruption Prevention and Detection and Interaction with Law Enforcement Agencies was instructed to organize the additional corruption risk assessment and eliminate any shortcomings found, and to submit a revised anti-corruption program to the NACP for approval.

#ministry_of_culture #nacp
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