Kyiv, region switch to hourly power outage schedules - DTEK

DTEK, whose distribution system operators work in Kyiv and Kyiv region, announced hourly power outage schedules for Tuesday, mostly in the evening.

According to the schedule for Kyiv region posted on Telegram, half of consumers will be disconnected for 2.5-3.5 hours between 3 p.m. and the end of the day.

Outages of about three hours on average are also planned in the evening in Kyiv, but residents of the capital need to check each address individually because there are no clearly defined outage groups.

Ukrenergo has ordered capacity limitation schedules for businesses and hourly outage schedules for households in several regions on Tuesday because of Russian shelling. Household outages were planned for up to stage 1 of 6. Ukrenergo did not name the regions where outages will apply and advised consumers to check schedules on the websites of regional power distributors.

Poltavaoblenergo announced capacity limitation schedules for businesses from 3 p.m.