Chentsov: Adopting bill No. 15412 at this time could jeopardize opening of EU integration clusters

Vsevolod Chentsov, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, urged lawmakers to pass Bill No. 15412 "On amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding ensuring the status of Ukrainian as the state language" at the first reading only after consultations with the European Commission and other stakeholders.

Specifically, during a committee meeting on Tuesday morning, discussing the bill on the educational rights of national minorities (No. 16119), which aims to unblock the opening of two negotiation clusters on Ukraine's EU accession by lifting Hungary's veto, Natalia Pipa (Holos faction), a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, proposed that before the parliamentary vote on that bill, the Rada should pass Bill No. 15412 ("On amendments to сertain laws of Ukraine regarding ensuring the status of Ukrainian as the state language") at the first reading.

In turn, Roman Hryschuk (Servant of the People faction) also supported this idea: "This is the right moment—not just for the opposition, but for society as a whole—to explain why the Rada passed the bill on national minority languages ​​and significantly expanded the use of language in the educational process. Bill No. 15412 would balance the situation. My position is that we should ultimately pass both."

"We must approach the adoption of this bill (No. 15412) in a highly responsible and measured manner. You are absolutely right that strengthening and protecting the Ukrainian language is our sovereign right. However, we are currently engaged in a negotiation process. And this is not just about the Hungarian community. We have an action plan regarding national minorities, approved by the European Commission, the Council of Europe, and the High Commissioner on National Minorities, and we need to present a comprehensive picture to our partners. This law will become part of a broader body of legislation regulating the use of both the state language and the languages ​​of national minorities. This bill has already raised questions from the European Commission," Chentsov said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation on Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that he understood the logic behind the MPs' proposals to pass Bill No. 15412 at the first reading, with consultations and further refinement to follow.

"If we hadn't found ourselves in the current situation regarding the adoption of the education bill (No. 16119) and the opening of accession clusters, we might have been able to do this. But the risk is very high. There could be a negative reaction from the European Commission and national minority groups, which is quite possible, and we have many opponents, primarily the Russian Federation, who are watching our every move very closely," he emphasized.

In light of this, he urged the MPs to first work through Bill No. 15412 "calmly" with the European Commission and other stakeholders, and only submit it to Parliament for a first reading after this review process.

"We could manage these risks. That is my proposal. I have already discussed this with Mr. Poturaev [Mykyta Poturaev, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy] and with other MPs. If we want to achieve our goal, we need to be extremely cautious right now. Because we risk both failing to pass the education bill and falling short on the state language protection law," the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

Earlier, a number of civic initiatives and organizations called upon the Rada, as well as parliamentary factions and groups, to vote for Bill No. 16119 only on the condition that Bill No. 15412 is first adopted at the first reading.

"We urge you to submit both of these bills to the upcoming plenary session and demonstrate a balanced, responsible approach to protecting and supporting both the Ukrainian state language and the languages ​​of national minorities," the open appeal states.

As previously reported, in August, the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt Bill No. 15412 "On amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding ensuring the status of Ukrainian as the state language" at the first reading.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation also recommended that parliament adopt Bill No. 15412 at the first reading.

Specifically, the bill proposes expanding the list of individuals required to be proficient in the state language and to use it while performing their official duties. This requirement applies, among others, to Members of Parliament, heads of state scientific and cultural institutions, private enforcement officers, insolvency administrators, auditors, and other individuals.

Furthermore, the bill proposes strengthening the protection of the right to use the Ukrainian language in the workplace by guaranteeing this right at the hiring stage, rather than only after an employment relationship has been established. The document also outlines requirements for ensuring official documents comply with state language standards and aims to improve state oversight mechanisms and specific complaint-handling procedures.