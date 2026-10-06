MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, who was expelled from the European Solidarity parliamentary faction the day before, has been added to the database of the Myrotvorets Center—an organization that documents alleged crimes against Ukraine's national security, peace, humanity, and international law and order.

A profile for Oleksiy Oleksiyovych Honcharenko, born on September 16, 1980, and residing in Kyiv and Odesa, was published on the platform. The entry lists his individual taxpayer identification number and includes a link to his Instagram page.

The politician is described as a "professional provocateur and political populist." He is accused of engaging in "deliberate, systematic, and intentional actions aimed at demoralizing society and suppressing its will to resist Russian aggression."