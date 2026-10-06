I Want to Live Project: In 2026, Ukraine captures average of 107 more Russian soldiers per month than Russia captures Ukrainians

In 2026, Ukraine has been capturing an average of 107 more Russian soldiers per month than Russia has captured Ukrainians, according to data from the I Want to Live project.

"In the first eight months of the year, 858 more Russian servicemen were taken prisoner by Ukraine than Ukrainian servicemen were taken by Russia—an average of 107 people per month," the project stated on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is noted that back in 2023, Russian propaganda spread false claims about there being "more than 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers" in Russian captivity. "In January 2024, Putin claimed that the ratio of Russian to Ukrainian prisoners was supposedly 'one to ten.' In reality, since mid-2023, Ukraine has begun capturing more Russian soldiers than Russia has captured Ukrainians. In 2024 and 2025, Ukraine's pool of prisoners available for exchange grew faster than Russia's. In 2026, this gap widened further," the message reads.

Ukraine achieves this primarily thanks to its soldiers, who risk their lives to capture the enemy alive. Systematic information outreach also plays a role: Russian troops are shown that surrendering offers a chance to save their lives and that, once in captivity, they will live in normal conditions. Since September 2022, the I Want to Live project has been explaining to Russian military personnel how to surrender safely and what awaits them afterward. During this time, the project's website has received over 50 million visits, primarily from within the Russian Federation. Interviews with prisoners and information regarding their detention conditions are widely circulated among Russian audiences. Ukraine also incentivizes its troops to capture enemy soldiers alive, offering financial rewards for doing so.

"An entire system is at work here: Ukrainian troops gain additional motivation to take Russians prisoner, Russian POWs are held in decent conditions, and information about this reaches Russian military personnel. Every Russian held in Ukrainian captivity represents an opportunity to bring home another Ukrainian defender or civilian hostage," the I Want to Live project stated.