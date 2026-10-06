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Kryvyi Rih: five wounded, two women in serious condition – Regional Military Administration

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The number of people wounded in a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to five, with two women in serious condition, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"There are now five wounded in Kryvyi Rih following an enemy attack on the city center. Two women, aged 28 and 40, have been hospitalized in serious condition. Medical personnel are providing all necessary care," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

It was previously reported that four people had been wounded.

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